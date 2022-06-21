 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Saba Salman to join Community Living as editor

Community Living
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Community Living magazine has appointed Saba Salman as editor. Saba, a freelance social affairs writer/editor, will edit the specialist quarterly title about learning disability issues alongside existing commissions for titles including The Guardian, The Independent and Byline Times. She is also the author/editor of the non-fiction book Made Possible: stories of success by people with learning disabilities, in their own words. Saba’s portfolio can be seen on her website sabasalman.com and she can be found tweeting @Saba_Salman.

Community Living Saba Salman

