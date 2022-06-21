Saba Salman to join Community Living as editor
Community Living magazine has appointed Saba Salman as editor. Saba, a freelance social affairs writer/editor, will edit the specialist quarterly title about learning disability issues alongside existing commissions for titles including The Guardian, The Independent and Byline Times. She is also the author/editor of the non-fiction book Made Possible: stories of success by people with learning disabilities, in their own words. Saba’s portfolio can be seen on her website sabasalman.com and she can be found tweeting @Saba_Salman.
