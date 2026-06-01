Georgia Goulding appointed as Lead Mansfield Town and Sport Reporter
The Mansfield Chad has appointed Georgia Goulding as the lead Mansfield town and sport reporter. Georgia focuses mostly on Mansfield Town FC but also covers the local sport scene in the Mansfield or Ashfield. She is also interested in general Nottinghamshire content as well, like the county cricket for example.
Georgia also has access to the Derbyshire titles at Iconic Media so anywhere on that patch she is also able to cover.
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Georgia Goulding
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