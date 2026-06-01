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News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Georgia Goulding appointed as Lead Mansfield Town and Sport Reporter

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Mansfield Chad has appointed Georgia Goulding as the lead Mansfield town and sport reporter. Georgia focuses mostly on Mansfield Town FC but also covers the local sport scene in the Mansfield or Ashfield. She is also interested in general Nottinghamshire content as well, like the county cricket for example.

Georgia also has access to the Derbyshire titles at Iconic Media so anywhere on that patch she is also able to cover.

Georgia Goulding Mansfield Chad

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