Georgia Sweet joins BizClik Media

BizClik
By Siergiej Miloczkin
3 days ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

BizClik Media has appointed Georgia Sweet as deputy editor at the Sustainability magazine portfolio, where she covers energy, renewable energy and sustainable development. Georgia is a recent graduate from the University of East Anglia.

BizClik Media Energy Digital Georgia Sweet Sustainability

