Georgia Sweet joins BizClik Media
BizClik Media has appointed Georgia Sweet as deputy editor at the Sustainability magazine portfolio, where she covers energy, renewable energy and sustainable development. Georgia is a recent graduate from the University of East Anglia.
Recent news related to Energy Digital or Sustainability
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Georgia Sweet
-
Energy Digital
3 contacts
-
Sustainability
5 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story