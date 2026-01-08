 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jasmin Jessen named as editor at EV Magazine and Manufacturing Digital

BizClik
By Sarah Acheampong
8 Jan 2026
news@responsesource.com

BizClik Media has named Jasmin Jessen as editor at EV Magazine and Manufacturing Digital. Jasmin previously served as the editor of Energy Digital and deputy editor of Sustainability.

Energy Digital EV Magazine Jasmin Jessen Manufacturing Digital Magazine Sustainability

