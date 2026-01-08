Jasmin Jessen named as editor at EV Magazine and Manufacturing Digital
BizClik Media has named Jasmin Jessen as editor at EV Magazine and Manufacturing Digital. Jasmin previously served as the editor of Energy Digital and deputy editor of Sustainability.
