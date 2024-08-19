Rachael Brown joins Manufacturing Digital
BizClik Media has appointed Rachael Brown as editor of Manufacturing Digital Magazine, where she covers best practices and innovation in the manufacturing industry, smart manufacturing, digital factories, factory of the future, manufacturing technology, and AI & automation.
Recent news related to Manufacturing Digital Magazine or Manufacturing Digital Online
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rachael Brown
-
Manufacturing Digital Magazine
2 contacts
-
Manufacturing Digital Online
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story