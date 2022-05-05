Gordon Blackstock joins BBC Radio Scotland from Sunday Mail
BBC Radio Scotland has appointed Gordon Blackstock as a broadcast journalist, working on Good Morning Scotland. Gordon was previously chief reporter at the Sunday Mail and can be found tweeting @GordoBlackstock.
