Gordon Blackstock joins BBC Radio Scotland from Sunday Mail

By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
BBC Radio Scotland has appointed Gordon Blackstock as a broadcast journalist, working on Good Morning Scotland. Gordon was previously chief reporter at the Sunday Mail and can be found tweeting @GordoBlackstock.

