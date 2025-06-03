Victoria Easton Riley to join BBC Scotland from Bauer

BBC Scotland has appointed Victoria Easton Riley as head of audio and events. Victoria will lead the creative and editorial direction of BBC Radio Scotland’s programming, oversee the station’s commissioning process, and lead production departments including speech and topical, impact, music, and entertainment and events.

Victoria is currently director of content for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Bauer and prior to this she produced the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw.

She will join the BBC Scotland executive team later in the Summer.