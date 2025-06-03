 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Victoria Easton Riley to join BBC Scotland from Bauer

BBC Radio Scotland
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
BBC Scotland has appointed Victoria Easton Riley as head of audio and events. Victoria will lead the creative and editorial direction of BBC Radio Scotland’s programming, oversee the station’s commissioning process, and lead production departments including speech and topical, impact, music, and entertainment and events.

Victoria is currently director of content for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Bauer and prior to this she produced the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw.

She will join the BBC Scotland executive team later in the Summer.

BBC Radio Scotland Victoria Easton Riley

