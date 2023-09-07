 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Gwen Jones appointed as news analyst for ERP Today

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
ERP Today has appointed Gwen Jones as news analyst. Gwen’s role will include writing about the latest B2B enterprise technology sector news, covering UK/EMEA and the US/North America. She also work on ERP Today’s sister website SAPinsider, covering SAP news and the latest news from the ERP sector.

Gwen joins from her news reporter for FoodBev.

