Gwen Jones appointed as news analyst for ERP Today
ERP Today has appointed Gwen Jones as news analyst. Gwen’s role will include writing about the latest B2B enterprise technology sector news, covering UK/EMEA and the US/North America. She also work on ERP Today’s sister website SAPinsider, covering SAP news and the latest news from the ERP sector.
Gwen joins from her news reporter for FoodBev.
Recent news related to ERP Today
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Gwen Jones
-
ERP Today
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story