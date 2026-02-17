 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Halina Watts joins editorial team at Television magazine

Royal Television Society
By Amy Wilson
19 hours ago
Television, the magazine of the Royal Television Society, has appointed Halina Watts as news editor. Halina will be writing about RTS news, events, premieres and awards ceremonies as well as conducting interviews.

