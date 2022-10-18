Freelance update: Halina Watts
Halina Watts has left the Sunday Mirror after five years as showbiz editor and ‘Watts the Goss’ columnist. Prior to that she was a 3am columnist.
She is now a freelance editor and writer focusing mainly on showbusiness, music, film and books with a sharp eye for news stories.
She can be reached at hmawatts@gmail.com.
