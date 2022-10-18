 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Halina Watts

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Halina Watts has left the Sunday Mirror after five years as showbiz editor and ‘Watts the Goss’ columnist. Prior to that she was a 3am columnist.

She is now a freelance editor and writer focusing mainly on showbusiness, music, film and books with a sharp eye for news stories.

She can be reached at hmawatts@gmail.com.

Halina Watts Sunday Mirror

