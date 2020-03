The TRADE has appointed Hayley McDowell as editor.

Hayley – who has worked at the publication for the last five years, most recently as senior reporter – is charged with running the quarterly magazine, leading the online strategy and bolstering the firm’s research and events businesses.

Kiays Khalil has been hired as the brand’s first multimedia journalist. He has previously worked at BloxLive TV in Malta and Dukascopy TV in Switzerland.