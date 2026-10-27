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News / Trade

Heather Sandlin joins Performance Marketing World

Performance Marketing World
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
[email protected]

Haymarket Media Group has appointed Heather Sandlin as deputy editor at Performance Marketing World, covering developments in the marketing space.

Heather joins from Mulberry Media where she worked as deputy online editor across Retail Sector, Hotel Owner, Hospitality Week and Accountancy Today.

Heather Sandlin Performance Marketing World (PMW)

Recent news related to Accountancy Today, Hospitality Week, Hotel Owner, Performance Marketing World or Retail Sector

Emily Curryer joins Mulberry Media

Performance Marketing World (PMW) launches

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