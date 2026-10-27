Heather Sandlin joins Performance Marketing World
Haymarket Media Group has appointed Heather Sandlin as deputy editor at Performance Marketing World, covering developments in the marketing space.
Heather joins from Mulberry Media where she worked as deputy online editor across Retail Sector, Hotel Owner, Hospitality Week and Accountancy Today.
Recent news related to Accountancy Today, Hospitality Week, Hotel Owner, Performance Marketing World or Retail Sector
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Heather Sandlin
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Accountancy Today
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Hospitality Week
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Hotel Owner
3 contacts
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Performance Marketing World
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Retail Sector
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