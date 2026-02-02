IC Media expands
News and media agency IC Media has expanded with a new website and advisory board.
IC Media is owned by former Sun senior reporter Isaac Crowson. He will be advised by the board, made up of experienced media professionals from journalism and communications, on key decision-making.
