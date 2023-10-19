 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Isaac Crowson launches IC Media

By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sun‘s former senior reporter Isaac Crowson has launched IC Media. The company produces and sells content in the form of words, pictures and videos, providing exclusives to news brands in Britain and around the world. Isaac can be found on Linkedin and on X (formerly Twitter) @icrowson.

Isaac Crowson

