Isaac Crowson launches IC Media
The Sun‘s former senior reporter Isaac Crowson has launched IC Media. The company produces and sells content in the form of words, pictures and videos, providing exclusives to news brands in Britain and around the world. Isaac can be found on Linkedin and on X (formerly Twitter) @icrowson.
