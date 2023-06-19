 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
International Adviser hires Alina Khan

International Adviser
By Amy Wilson
23 hours ago
International Adviser has appointed Alina Khan as a reporter. She will be covering financial advice, wealth management, life insurance and health insurance. Alina joins from Independent Nurse where she worked as a reporter and editorial assistant.

