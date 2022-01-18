 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Robbie Lawther at International Adviser

International Adviser
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
19 hours ago
International Adviser has appointed Robbie Lawther as news editor. He will  focus on overseeing all that happens on the International Adviser website and carry out day to day editing of articles. Robbie will also work on the editorial plan for the Last Word Media digital periodical.

Robbie previously served as senior reporter on the title.

International Adviser Robbie Lawther

