Promotion for Robbie Lawther at International Adviser
International Adviser has appointed Robbie Lawther as news editor. He will focus on overseeing all that happens on the International Adviser website and carry out day to day editing of articles. Robbie will also work on the editorial plan for the Last Word Media digital periodical.
Robbie previously served as senior reporter on the title.
