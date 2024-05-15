 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Isabela Boechat joins The Irish Sun

Irish Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Isabela Boechat as a news reporter at The Irish Sun, covering breaking news in Ireland. Prior to this, she was a multimedia journalist at Leitrim Observer.

Isabela Boechat Leitrim Observer News UK The Irish Sun

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Isabela Boechat
  • The Irish Sun
    44 contacts
  • The Irish Sun (Online)
    13 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login