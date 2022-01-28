ITV National and International Evening News schedule change

ITV’s national and international evening news programme will become an hour long from March 2022. The programme will run from 6:30 – 7:30pm every weekday and will bring more live and out of London national news content to ITV’s daily schedules. ITV is investing in journalists, producers and multi-skilled camera operators/video editors to deliver these changes, including correspondents being taken on in Wales, Scotland and the North of England and a social affairs reporter also based in the North.