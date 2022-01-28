 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

ITV National and International Evening News schedule change

ITV News
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV’s national and international evening news programme will become an hour long from March 2022. The programme will run from 6:30 – 7:30pm every weekday and will bring more live and out of London national news content to ITV’s daily schedules. ITV is investing in journalists, producers and multi-skilled camera operators/video editors to deliver these changes, including correspondents being taken on in Wales, Scotland and the North of England and a social affairs reporter also based in the North.

