Jack starts at Capacity Media as a reporter
Capacity Media has appointed Jack Haddon as a reporter. He will be working on expanding Capacity’s digital coverage with a focus on investment and M&A across telecoms, while contributing to the quarterly magazine. Jack was previously head of research (APAC) at TowerXchange.
