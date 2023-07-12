 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jack starts at Capacity Media as a reporter

Capacity Media
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Capacity Media has appointed Jack Haddon as a reporter. He will be working on expanding Capacity’s digital coverage with a focus on investment and M&A across telecoms, while contributing to the quarterly magazine. Jack was previously head of research (APAC) at TowerXchange.

Capacity Capacity Media Jack Haddon

