Capacity has appointed João Lima as editor-in-chief. He will continue his same role at Data Economy. In addition, Natalie Bannerman and Abigail Opiah have both been promoted to senior reporter at Capacity and Data Economy respectively. Former editor-in-chief Jason McGee-Abe will now be overseeing the whole commercial strategy for both publications as media solutions manager. All story pitches can be made to João, Natalie, Abigail and editor-at-large Alan Burkitt-Gray.