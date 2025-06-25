Natalie Bannerman joins Governance Intelligence

Governance Intelligence, formerly Corporate Secretary, has appointed Natalie Bannerman as senior reporter. She will be reporting on topics such as corruption, internal investigations, e-discovery and records management to succession planning, executive compensation, proxy actions and shareholder engagement.

She is open to connecting with PR/Comms teams with clients and spokespeople in this space, specifically: Head of Legal, Legal Chief, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Corporate Secretary, Chief Governance Officer, Head of Risk and Chief Risk Officer.

Governance Intelligence is a B2B digital content and events company owned by IR Media Group for corporate secretaries and their governance professionals.