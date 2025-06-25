 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Natalie Bannerman joins Governance Intelligence

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Governance Intelligence, formerly Corporate Secretary, has appointed Natalie Bannerman as senior reporter. She will be reporting on topics such as corruption, internal investigations, e-discovery and records management to succession planning, executive compensation, proxy actions and shareholder engagement.

She is open to connecting with PR/Comms teams with clients and spokespeople in this space, specifically: Head of Legal, Legal Chief, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Corporate Secretary, Chief Governance Officer, Head of Risk and Chief Risk Officer.

Governance Intelligence is a B2B digital content and events company owned by IR Media Group for corporate secretaries and their governance professionals.

