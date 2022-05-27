Jacob Colley joins ITV News Border as a Production Journalist
ITV Border has appointed Jacob Colley as a production journalist. Jacob is responsible for helping to plan the ITV Border programme and is interested in stories for Cumbria and the south of Scotland.
He joins from his content editor role at Cumbria Crack, and has also previously served as senior reporter at News & Star and The Cumberland News.
