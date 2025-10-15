Gabriel Morris joins ITV News Border from KMTV
ITV News Border has appointed Gabriel Morris as onscreen journalist, reporting on stories from the south of Scotland and Cumbria. Gabriel was previously assistant news editor and senior broadcast journalist at KMTV.
