News / National and Regional Press

Kristina Curtis steps up to Prime Time Producer and Journalist for GB News

GB News
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
3 days ago
GB News has appointed Kristina Curtis as prime time producer and journalist to focus on covering a range of different stories each day that are making the national headlines.

Kristina joined the start of January 2022 from her assistant editor at KMTV, where she started in August 2018 as a broadcast journalist.

