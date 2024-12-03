Zeenia Naqvee joins KMTV as a Video Journalist
KM Media Group has appointed Zeenia Naqvee as a video journalist at KMTV. Prior to this, she was a foreign news reporter at The Sun and an audience writer at MailOnline. Zeenia covers video breaking news and stories for Kent.
