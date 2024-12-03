 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Zeenia Naqvee joins KMTV as a Video Journalist

kmtv
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

KM Media Group has appointed Zeenia Naqvee as a video journalist at KMTV. Prior to this, she was a foreign news reporter at The Sun and an audience writer at MailOnline. Zeenia covers video breaking news and stories for Kent.

KMTV MailOnline The Sun Zeenia Naqvee

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Zeenia Naqvee
  • KMTV
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login