News / National and Regional Press

James Ball announced as The New European political editor

The New European
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The New European has appointed James Ball as the political editor.

James is responsible for leading The New European’s coverage of UK politics and policy. He is interested in anything relating to current legislation, manifestos, and as well as the probity of the UK’s elected representatives.

James Ball The New European

