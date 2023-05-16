James Butler joins the Southern Daily Echo
Southern Daily Echo has appointed James Butler as news editor. James will be responsible for overseeing the news coverage about Southampton and the surrounding areas including Hamble, Gosport, Eastleigh, Romsey and New Forest.
Coverage ranges from crime, health, breaking news, politics, entertainment, property, planning and more.
James will also be writing travel features on the side for Newsquest.
