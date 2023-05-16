 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

James Butler joins the Southern Daily Echo

Southern Daily Echo
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Southern Daily Echo has appointed James Butler as news editor. James will be responsible for overseeing the news coverage about Southampton and the surrounding areas including Hamble, Gosport, Eastleigh, Romsey and New Forest.

Coverage ranges from crime, health, breaking news, politics, entertainment, property, planning and more.

James will also be writing travel features on the side for Newsquest.

James Butler Southern Daily Echo

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • James Butler
  • Southern Daily Echo
    14 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login