Jamie McCarron joins Galway Beo

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
Galway Beo has appointed Jamie McCarron as a reporter. Jamie will be covering culture, news and sport exclusively in Galway, but covering some areas of the west of Ireland occasionally.

Jamie previously served as a news reporter for TheJournal.ie.

