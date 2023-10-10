Jamie McCarron joins Galway Beo
Galway Beo has appointed Jamie McCarron as a reporter. Jamie will be covering culture, news and sport exclusively in Galway, but covering some areas of the west of Ireland occasionally.
Jamie previously served as a news reporter for TheJournal.ie.
