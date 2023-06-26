Jane Matthews to join TheJournal.ie from FTAdviser
TheJournal.ie has appointed Jane Matthews as a political reporter, starting in early July. Jane is currently a reporter at FTAdviser and can be found tweeting @janeematthews.
