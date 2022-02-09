Promotion for Amy Austin at FTAdviser
FTAdviser has promoted Amy Austin to news editor. Amy was previously a senior reporter at the title and continues to contribute to Pensions Expert.
She can be found tweeting @amyyaustinn.
