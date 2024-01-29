 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Nick Reeve selected as editor at Pensions Expert

Pensions Expert
By Sarah Acheampong
24 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Pensions Expert has appointed Nick Reeve as editor. Nick was previously a financial journalist at Rhotic Media and will be overseeing all editorial content for the publication.

He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @nick_reeve.

Nick Reeve Pensions Expert Rhotic Media

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Nick Reeve
  • Pensions Expert
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login