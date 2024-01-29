Nick Reeve selected as editor at Pensions Expert
Pensions Expert has appointed Nick Reeve as editor. Nick was previously a financial journalist at Rhotic Media and will be overseeing all editorial content for the publication.
He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @nick_reeve.
