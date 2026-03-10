 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jamie Ryan starts as news reporter at East Coast FM

East Coast FM
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
East Coast FM has appointed Jamie Ryan as a news reporter and broadcast journalist. Jamie will be covering community news and interviewing local voices from Wicklow. He was previously an intern on the Learning Waves Skillnet Journalism Graduate Programme.

