Jamie Ryan starts as news reporter at East Coast FM
East Coast FM has appointed Jamie Ryan as a news reporter and broadcast journalist. Jamie will be covering community news and interviewing local voices from Wicklow. He was previously an intern on the Learning Waves Skillnet Journalism Graduate Programme.
