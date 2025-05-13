Niall O’Keeffe joins Radio NOVA from Midlands 103
Radio NOVA has appointed Niall O’Keeffe as executive producer & deputy programme director. Niall was previously head of commercial production & station sound as well as a presenter at Midlands 103 for ten years. He has also held roles at Radio NOVA, East Coast FM and Classic Hits.
