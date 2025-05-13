 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Niall O’Keeffe joins Radio NOVA from Midlands 103

Radio Nova
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
Radio NOVA has appointed Niall O’Keeffe as executive producer & deputy programme director. Niall was previously head of commercial production & station sound as well as a presenter at Midlands 103 for ten years. He has also held roles at Radio NOVA, East Coast FM and Classic Hits.

