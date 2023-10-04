Jennifer Forrest joins Environmental Finance from Real Deals
Environmental Finance has appointed Jennifer Forrest as a staff writer. Jennifer focuses on private capital markets and impact investing.
Jennifer joined from her reporter role at Real Deals, a European private equity title, where she started back in February 2021.
Recent news related to Environmental Finance or Real Deals
Recent news related to Jennifer Forrest
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jennifer Forrest
-
Environmental Finance
6 contacts
-
Real Deals
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story