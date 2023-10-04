 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jennifer Forrest joins Environmental Finance from Real Deals

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

Environmental Finance has appointed Jennifer Forrest as a staff writer. Jennifer focuses on private capital markets and impact investing.

Jennifer joined from her reporter role at Real Deals, a European private equity title, where she started back in February 2021.

