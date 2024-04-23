 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rob Langston joins Environmental Finance

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
Environmental Finance has appointed Rob Langston as news editor. Rob is responsible for news writing and editing, liaising with their team of journalists and ensuring that they remain on top of the news agenda. He covers news stories related to environmental markets, investments and risk.

Rob joins from his financial journalist role with Rhotic Media, and has also previously served as news editor for FE Trustnet.

