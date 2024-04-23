Rob Langston joins Environmental Finance
Environmental Finance has appointed Rob Langston as news editor. Rob is responsible for news writing and editing, liaising with their team of journalists and ensuring that they remain on top of the news agenda. He covers news stories related to environmental markets, investments and risk.
Rob joins from his financial journalist role with Rhotic Media, and has also previously served as news editor for FE Trustnet.
