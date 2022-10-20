 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Jhangir Ahmed moves from BBC Radio Leeds to BBC Central News Service

BBC News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
13 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

BBC Central News Service has appointed Jhangir Ahmed as a broadcast journalist, covering Yorkshire breaking news. Previously, Jhangir was a journalist at BBC Radio Leeds.

 

 

BBC Central News Service BBC Radio Leeds Jhangir Ahmed

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jhangir Ahmed
  • BBC Central News Service (CNS)
    5 contacts
  • BBC Radio Leeds
    15 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login