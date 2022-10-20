Jhangir Ahmed moves from BBC Radio Leeds to BBC Central News Service
BBC Central News Service has appointed Jhangir Ahmed as a broadcast journalist, covering Yorkshire breaking news. Previously, Jhangir was a journalist at BBC Radio Leeds.
