News / Consumer

Joe Brewin announces departure from FourFourTwo next month

FourFourTwo
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
17 hours ago
We Are Social has appointed Joe Brewin as a senior editor, working across their sports accounts.

Joe will join in July 2022 from his deputy editor role at FourFourTwo, where replacement has not yet been appointed.

