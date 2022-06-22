Joe Brewin announces departure from FourFourTwo next month
We Are Social has appointed Joe Brewin as a senior editor, working across their sports accounts.
Joe will join in July 2022 from his deputy editor role at FourFourTwo, where replacement has not yet been appointed.
Recent news related to FourFourTwo
Recent news related to Joe Brewin
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Joe Brewin
-
FourFourTwo
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story