Joe Dart moves to Installer and elemental
Nineteen Group has appointed Joe Dart as editor at Installer and elementalLONDON, where he covers electrical, heating and plumbing industries.
Prior to this, Joe was the editor at Heating, Ventilating & Plumbing.
