News / Trade

Joe Dart moves to Installer and elemental

By Siergiej Miloczkin
20 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Nineteen Group has appointed Joe Dart as editor at Installer and elementalLONDON, where he covers electrical, heating and plumbing industries.

Prior to this, Joe was the editor at Heating, Ventilating & Plumbing.

elementlLondon Heating Ventilating & Plumbing Installer Joe Dart

