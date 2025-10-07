 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Julie Harding moves to Country Life

Country Life
By Siergiej Miloczkin
13 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
Future Plc has appointed Julie Harding as news & property editor at Country Life. Julie covers rural properties and country living. Prior to this, she was the editor at Your Horse magazine.

