Promotion for James Fisher at Country Life

Country Life
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 hours ago
Country Life has appointed James Fisher as digital commissioning editor to focus on commissioning short and long-form pieces for the title’s website, on topics from architecture and art, to motoring and rural issues.

James previously served as deputy digital editor on the Future plc‘s weekly home & lifestyle magazine.

