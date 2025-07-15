Promotion for James Fisher at Country Life
Country Life has appointed James Fisher as digital commissioning editor to focus on commissioning short and long-form pieces for the title’s website, on topics from architecture and art, to motoring and rural issues.
James previously served as deputy digital editor on the Future plc‘s weekly home & lifestyle magazine.
