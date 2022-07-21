Kashfia Kabir returns to What Hi-Fi? as hi-fi and audio editor
What Hi-Fi? has appointed Kashfia Kabir as hi-fi and audio editor. Kashfia previously worked at What Hi-Fi? between 2012 to 2019 in various roles, including as features editor. She can be found tweeting @kashfiakabir.
