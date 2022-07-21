 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kashfia Kabir returns to What Hi-Fi? as hi-fi and audio editor

What Hi-Fi?
By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

What Hi-Fi? has appointed Kashfia Kabir as hi-fi and audio editor. Kashfia previously worked at What Hi-Fi? between 2012 to 2019 in various roles, including as features editor. She can be found tweeting @kashfiakabir.

