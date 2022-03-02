 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Clare Newsome joins Little Red Rooster

Clare Newsome
By Rob Lock
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Little Red Rooster has appointed Clare Newsome as senior associate director, heading up the agency’s technology and audio accounts.

Following her media career – including writing for several tech titles, editing Stuff magazine, and editing then brand directing What Hi-Fi? both in print and online – Clare has spent the last ten years in marketing and PR roles, at technology distributor, Exertis and most recently as head of PR for Focal and Naim Audio.

Clare will continue to lead UK PR for both brands in her new role, as Little Red Rooster welcomes these audio icons as clients. Little Red Rooster previously worked on a project for Naim and Focal when the brands collaborated on special editions with Bentley Motors.

Little Red Rooster

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Stuff (UK)
    6 contacts
  • What Hi-Fi?
    9 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login