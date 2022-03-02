Clare Newsome joins Little Red Rooster

Little Red Rooster has appointed Clare Newsome as senior associate director, heading up the agency’s technology and audio accounts.

Following her media career – including writing for several tech titles, editing Stuff magazine, and editing then brand directing What Hi-Fi? both in print and online – Clare has spent the last ten years in marketing and PR roles, at technology distributor, Exertis and most recently as head of PR for Focal and Naim Audio.

Clare will continue to lead UK PR for both brands in her new role, as Little Red Rooster welcomes these audio icons as clients. Little Red Rooster previously worked on a project for Naim and Focal when the brands collaborated on special editions with Bentley Motors.