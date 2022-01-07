Editor-in-Chief confirmed for Future plc’s Maximum PC
Maximum PC has appointed Guy Cocker as editor-in-chief. He is interested in hearing anything to do with PCs, gaming, creative work and any and all peripherals and accessories.
Maximum PC covers how to guides on building, optimizing, and getting the most out of PCs. Each issue contains follow guides, in-depth reviews, and commentary from the magazine’s panel of system building experts.
Guy has also previously served as global brand director at Stuff UK and as video game reviewer for Sky News.
