 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Editor-in-Chief confirmed for Future plc’s Maximum PC

Maximum PC
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Maximum PC has appointed Guy Cocker as editor-in-chief. He is interested in hearing anything to do with PCs, gaming, creative work and any and all peripherals and accessories.

Maximum PC covers how to guides on building, optimizing, and getting the most out of PCs. Each issue contains follow guides, in-depth reviews, and commentary from the magazine’s panel of system building experts.

Guy has also previously served as global brand director at Stuff UK and as video game reviewer for Sky News.

Guy Cocker Maximum PC

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Guy Cocker
  • Maximum PC
    1 contacts
  • Sky News
    226 contacts
  • Stuff (UK)
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login