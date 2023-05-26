Spencer Hart joins Stuff magazine
Stuff magazine has appointed Spencer Hart as buying guide editor. Spencer will be responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and product launches.
Spencer was previously a freelance journalist, and has also served as style & travel editor at T3.com.
