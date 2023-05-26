 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Spencer Hart joins Stuff magazine

Stuff
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Stuff magazine has appointed Spencer Hart as buying guide editor. Spencer will be responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and product launches.

Spencer was previously a freelance journalist, and has also served as style & travel editor at T3.com.

 

Freelance Journalist Spencer Hart Stuff magazine T3

