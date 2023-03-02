 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kate Samuelson joins The Know

The Know
By Siergiej Miloczkin
37 mins ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

The Know Media has appointed Kate Samuelson as editor-in-chief of The Know, a free online weekday newsletter helping you feel better about the news. Prior to this, Kate served as the global newsletter editor at The Week UK. Kate is also the founder and editor at Cheapskate London, an email newsletter which curates the best free events happening in London each week.

