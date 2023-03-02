Kate Samuelson joins The Know
The Know Media has appointed Kate Samuelson as editor-in-chief of The Know, a free online weekday newsletter helping you feel better about the news. Prior to this, Kate served as the global newsletter editor at The Week UK. Kate is also the founder and editor at Cheapskate London, an email newsletter which curates the best free events happening in London each week.
