The Week has appointed Kate Samuelson as online magazine editor. Kate returns to full-time journalism after previously working for ActionAid and is open to receiving news and features suitable for The Week’s audience. She can be found tweeting @KateSamuelson.

Kate will also continue writing the Cheapskate London newsletter curating free in-person and virtual events. For Cheapskate pitches and information, please contact Kate via hello@cheapskatelondon.com.