Future plc acquires Dennis

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
1 day ago
Future & Dennis

Future plc has acquired international media group and publisher Dennis as part of their expansion in wealth content verticals and in North America. The London based publisher of The Week in the US and the UK, sold to Future for a purchase price of £300m. The brands being acquired are: The Week/The Week US, The Week Junior/The Week Junior US, MoneyWeek, Kiplinger, Science & Nature, IT Pro, Computer Active, PC Pro, Minecraft World and Coach. The acquisition has not yet been given a date as to when it will be in driven into effect.

