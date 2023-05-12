Harriet Marsden joins The Week
The Week has appointed Harriet Marsden as a staff writer. Harriet will be covering world news, UK news, politics and especially gender equality, feminism, and anything related to women.
Harriet was previously a freelance journalist and has also served as freelance news editor at Informed.
