 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Harriet Marsden joins The Week

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Week has appointed Harriet Marsden as a staff writer. Harriet will be covering world news, UK news, politics and especially gender equality, feminism, and anything related to women.

Harriet was previously a freelance journalist and has also served as freelance news editor at Informed.

 

Harriet Marsden The Week

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Harriet Marsden
  • The Week
    13 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login