Gabriel Power joins Newsweek
Newsweek has appointed Gabriel Power as newsletter and briefings reporter/producer. Gabriel will focus on compiling and editing Newsweek’s myriad famed newsletters along with the Newsletter team. He mostly deals with breaking news and current affairs.
Gabriel joined on 1 March from his digital editor role at Tempus Magazine, and has also previously served as staff writer at The Week.
