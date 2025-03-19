Deeya Sonalkar joins The Week as Audience Editor
The Week has appointed Deeya Sonalkar as audience editor. In this role, Deeya will set the tone for The Week’s social media presence on existing and new platforms in the UK, USA and more, creating social content.
Deeya was previously the social media editor at The London Standard.
